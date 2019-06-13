CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Increasingly windy;72;55;W;15;52%;16%;6

Chester;Partly sunny, warmer;72;54;W;10;52%;27%;8

Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;70;52;WSW;14;59%;56%;5

Groton;Sunshine and warmer;72;56;WSW;10;59%;27%;10

Hartford;A shower in the a.m.;72;54;W;15;53%;58%;7

Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;71;52;W;10;52%;56%;5

New Haven;Warmer with some sun;71;56;W;10;55%;16%;8

Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;69;53;W;13;66%;56%;5

Willimantic;A shower in the a.m.;72;51;W;13;57%;58%;9

Windsor Locks;A shower or two;72;52;WSW;15;54%;59%;8

_____

