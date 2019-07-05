CT Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;T-storms possible;85;71;WSW;6;81%;66%;7

Chester;T-storms possible;85;71;W;6;77%;66%;5

Danbury;Showers and t-storms;85;68;NW;6;80%;75%;8

Groton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;70;W;7;87%;66%;9

Hartford;T-storms possible;88;71;S;7;70%;78%;4

Meriden;T-storms possible;86;71;SW;6;77%;78%;4

New Haven;T-storms possible;84;72;NE;6;81%;73%;7

Oxford;Showers and t-storms;83;69;NW;6;83%;75%;7

Willimantic;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;69;SW;6;76%;70%;8

Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;88;69;SW;7;70%;83%;4

