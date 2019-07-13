CT Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;88;64;NNW;8;51%;5%;10

Chester;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNW;7;50%;4%;10

Danbury;Mostly sunny;85;60;NNW;8;53%;5%;10

Groton;Mostly sunny;87;63;NNW;8;58%;28%;10

Hartford;Mostly sunny;89;63;NW;8;49%;5%;10

Meriden;Mostly sunny;89;61;NW;8;48%;6%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny;88;66;NNW;8;55%;5%;10

Oxford;Mostly sunny;84;61;NNW;9;58%;4%;10

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;87;59;NW;8;54%;6%;10

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;89;60;NW;9;50%;3%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather