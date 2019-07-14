https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14094259.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;SW;6;51%;4%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;86;64;WNW;6;49%;4%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;W;6;52%;4%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;84;64;WNW;7;54%;4%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;87;63;NNW;7;48%;5%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;WNW;6;47%;5%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;WSW;6;53%;4%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;WNW;7;55%;3%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;NW;6;52%;4%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;87;62;NW;6;48%;3%;10
