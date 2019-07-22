https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14112780.php
CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cooler with showers;75;64;W;7;78%;99%;3
Chester;Morning showers;75;63;S;6;81%;100%;3
Danbury;Cooler, a.m. showers;73;59;N;7;79%;96%;3
Groton;Showers, not as warm;75;64;ESE;7;81%;100%;2
Hartford;Morning showers;76;63;S;6;80%;100%;3
Meriden;Cooler, a.m. showers;75;62;SW;6;79%;100%;3
New Haven;Morning showers;75;65;WSW;7;80%;100%;3
Oxford;Cooler, a.m. showers;72;58;E;7;87%;100%;3
Willimantic;Morning showers;74;61;ENE;6;83%;100%;3
Windsor Locks;Morning showers;76;62;SW;5;79%;94%;3
