CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunshine and nice;78;61;ENE;7;51%;28%;7
Chester;Lots of sun, nice;78;57;ENE;5;50%;16%;7
Danbury;Lots of sun, nice;76;55;E;7;51%;13%;7
Groton;Nice with sunshine;77;60;NE;7;56%;21%;7
Hartford;Nice with sunshine;78;58;E;6;51%;13%;7
Meriden;Mostly sunny;78;56;ENE;6;50%;15%;7
New Haven;Nice with sunshine;78;61;ENE;7;51%;28%;7
Oxford;Mostly sunny;76;55;ESE;7;53%;11%;7
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;77;56;ENE;5;54%;17%;7
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ENE;6;51%;27%;7
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
