CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny, nice;78;57;WNW;7;48%;3%;5
Chester;Sunny, pleasant;79;57;WNW;6;47%;4%;5
Danbury;Sunny, pleasant;77;52;WNW;6;53%;2%;5
Groton;Sunny, nice;78;58;WNW;7;52%;4%;5
Hartford;Sunny, delightful;81;56;W;5;51%;4%;5
Meriden;Sunny, nice;80;54;W;6;49%;4%;5
New Haven;Sunny, beautiful;78;58;WNW;7;48%;4%;5
Oxford;Sunny, pleasant;76;53;NW;6;57%;1%;5
Willimantic;Sunny, pleasant;78;53;WNW;5;46%;5%;5
Windsor Locks;Sunny, pleasant;80;55;W;4;46%;2%;5
