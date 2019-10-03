https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14488245.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, windy;62;40;N;17;60%;3%;4
Chester;Sun and clouds;62;37;N;18;58%;3%;3
Danbury;Windy with some sun;60;34;N;16;61%;2%;4
Groton;Areas of low clouds;64;38;N;17;61%;3%;3
Hartford;Partly sunny, windy;60;37;N;16;56%;3%;3
Meriden;Partly sunny, windy;61;36;N;16;56%;3%;4
New Haven;Partly sunny, windy;63;41;N;16;61%;3%;4
Oxford;Mostly sunny, windy;58;35;NNW;16;68%;2%;4
Willimantic;Partly sunny, windy;59;34;NNW;16;60%;3%;4
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, windy;60;35;N;16;58%;2%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments