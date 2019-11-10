https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14823702.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;56;38;E;4;69%;58%;1
Chester;Partly sunny;56;39;S;4;68%;30%;1
Danbury;Milder;54;34;ESE;3;67%;57%;1
Groton;Partly sunny;58;44;S;4;73%;27%;1
Hartford;Partly sunny;55;39;NE;4;71%;58%;1
Meriden;Partly sunny;56;39;NE;3;71%;58%;1
New Haven;Partly sunny;57;41;ENE;4;69%;30%;1
Oxford;Periods of sun;54;36;E;4;69%;57%;1
Willimantic;Partly sunny;55;38;E;3;71%;30%;1
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;54;38;NE;4;70%;58%;1
