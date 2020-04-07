https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15183579.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;54;42;ESE;7;71%;66%;2
Chester;Spotty showers;55;42;ESE;6;72%;66%;2
Danbury;Spotty showers;59;40;NW;6;69%;70%;2
Groton;A little rain;54;42;E;8;72%;67%;2
Hartford;A little a.m. rain;55;43;SSE;7;67%;66%;2
Meriden;A little a.m. rain;55;42;SSE;6;70%;67%;2
New Haven;Spotty showers;55;44;SE;7;69%;66%;2
Oxford;Spotty showers;58;40;SSE;8;71%;77%;2
Willimantic;A little a.m. rain;53;40;SE;6;72%;66%;2
Windsor Locks;A little a.m. rain;55;42;SSE;7;67%;66%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
