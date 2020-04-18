CT Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;59;44;SW;12;51%;60%;8

Chester;Inc. clouds;58;44;WSW;10;51%;57%;7

Danbury;Inc. clouds;59;41;SW;11;48%;57%;7

Groton;Clouds and sun;56;44;SW;13;61%;60%;7

Hartford;Inc. clouds;62;44;SW;11;48%;36%;7

Meriden;Inc. clouds;61;42;WSW;10;51%;58%;7

New Haven;Inc. clouds;58;45;SW;12;51%;60%;7

Oxford;Inc. clouds;58;42;SW;12;52%;48%;7

Willimantic;Inc. clouds;59;41;WSW;10;50%;44%;7

Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;63;43;SW;12;45%;38%;7

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather