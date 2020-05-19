https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15279758.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny and cool;63;43;E;11;45%;3%;10
Chester;Sunshine;66;39;E;8;42%;3%;10
Danbury;Sunny;65;37;ESE;9;41%;2%;10
Groton;Sunny;64;40;E;10;48%;3%;10
Hartford;Sunny;69;38;SE;8;39%;3%;10
Meriden;Sunny;68;38;SE;8;40%;3%;10
New Haven;Sunny;64;42;E;10;46%;3%;10
Oxford;Sunshine;65;39;ESE;10;43%;1%;10
Willimantic;Sunny;66;35;E;8;40%;3%;10
Windsor Locks;Sunny;70;37;ESE;8;37%;1%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
