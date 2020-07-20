CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;94;70;NW;7;60%;31%;10

Chester;Clouds and sun, hot;94;69;NW;6;60%;31%;9

Danbury;Partly sunny and hot;93;67;N;8;56%;31%;10

Groton;Periods of sun;89;69;NW;7;73%;31%;9

Hartford;Very hot;96;69;NW;7;57%;31%;7

Meriden;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;NNW;6;56%;31%;8

New Haven;Partly sunny;93;71;NNW;7;63%;31%;9

Oxford;Humid with some sun;92;66;N;8;63%;30%;10

Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;94;66;NW;7;62%;45%;9

Windsor Locks;Very hot;96;67;NW;7;56%;44%;7

