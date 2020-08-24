CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;87;70;W;7;69%;48%;7

Chester;A t-storm in spots;87;70;WSW;6;69%;52%;7

Danbury;A stray thunderstorm;87;67;WSW;5;70%;48%;7

Groton;A t-storm around;83;70;WSW;6;80%;55%;7

Hartford;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;69;SW;6;66%;56%;7

Meriden;A stray thunderstorm;89;68;WSW;5;67%;52%;7

New Haven;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;WSW;6;73%;50%;7

Oxford;A t-storm in spots;86;68;WSW;5;77%;52%;7

Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;67;SW;5;70%;56%;6

Windsor Locks;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;68;SW;6;67%;59%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather