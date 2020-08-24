https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15508205.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;87;70;W;7;69%;48%;7
Chester;A t-storm in spots;87;70;WSW;6;69%;52%;7
Danbury;A stray thunderstorm;87;67;WSW;5;70%;48%;7
Groton;A t-storm around;83;70;WSW;6;80%;55%;7
Hartford;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;69;SW;6;66%;56%;7
Meriden;A stray thunderstorm;89;68;WSW;5;67%;52%;7
New Haven;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;WSW;6;73%;50%;7
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;86;68;WSW;5;77%;52%;7
Willimantic;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;67;SW;5;70%;56%;6
Windsor Locks;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;68;SW;6;67%;59%;6
_____
