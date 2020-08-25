https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15509558.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm around;89;61;NW;8;59%;47%;6
Chester;A t-storm around;90;60;NW;6;57%;46%;6
Danbury;A t-storm around;87;55;NW;9;62%;46%;6
Groton;A t-storm around;86;60;NW;8;68%;48%;6
Hartford;A t-storm around;90;59;NW;7;56%;44%;7
Meriden;A t-storm around;91;58;NW;7;57%;45%;6
New Haven;A t-storm around;89;62;NW;7;60%;48%;6
Oxford;A t-storm around;87;55;NW;8;65%;45%;7
Willimantic;A t-storm around;88;54;NW;7;61%;44%;7
Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;90;56;NW;8;57%;42%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments