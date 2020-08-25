https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15512231.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Not as warm;77;60;WNW;8;41%;11%;7
Chester;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;57;NW;7;40%;9%;7
Danbury;Not as warm;75;57;NW;10;48%;12%;7
Groton;Not as warm;77;57;NW;8;42%;7%;7
Hartford;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;55;NW;8;42%;8%;7
Meriden;Mostly sunny, cooler;76;54;WNW;7;40%;9%;7
New Haven;Not as warm;77;61;NW;8;41%;10%;7
Oxford;Not as warm;73;55;NNW;10;50%;8%;7
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, cooler;74;50;WNW;7;43%;7%;7
Windsor Locks;Sunshine and cooler;76;52;WNW;8;41%;6%;7
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
