CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Nice with sunshine;75;65;SE;7;56%;64%;7
Chester;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;SE;5;53%;54%;7
Danbury;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;SE;5;60%;66%;7
Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;SE;6;59%;41%;7
Hartford;Sunny and beautiful;77;61;SSE;5;52%;41%;7
Meriden;Sunny and beautiful;76;60;SE;5;53%;54%;7
New Haven;Sunshine and nice;75;66;SE;7;56%;61%;7
Oxford;Sunshine and nice;73;58;ESE;5;62%;60%;7
Willimantic;Sunny and nice;75;58;SE;4;56%;6%;7
Windsor Locks;Lots of sun, nice;77;58;SSE;5;52%;2%;7
_____
