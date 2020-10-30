https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15687536.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sunny, but chilly;46;37;S;5;52%;22%;3
Chester;Sunny, but chilly;47;32;SSE;4;51%;23%;3
Danbury;Sunny, not as cold;45;33;SSW;3;58%;18%;3
Groton;Sunny, but chilly;47;35;S;5;59%;26%;3
Hartford;Sunny, but chilly;46;31;SSE;4;53%;19%;3
Meriden;Sunny, but chilly;46;31;SE;4;52%;22%;3
New Haven;Sunny, but chilly;47;39;S;5;52%;26%;3
Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;43;32;SSW;4;62%;18%;3
Willimantic;Sunny, but chilly;46;27;SE;3;52%;21%;3
Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;46;29;SE;4;51%;13%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments