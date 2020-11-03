CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunny and milder;58;48;SW;8;52%;6%;3

Chester;Sunny and milder;57;48;SW;7;52%;6%;3

Danbury;Sunny and milder;56;42;SW;6;65%;4%;3

Groton;Sunny and milder;58;52;SW;9;55%;6%;3

Hartford;Sunny and milder;58;46;SSW;7;54%;6%;3

Meriden;Sunny and milder;57;45;SSW;7;55%;6%;3

New Haven;Sunny and milder;59;50;SW;8;53%;6%;3

Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;55;45;SW;7;69%;4%;3

Willimantic;Mostly sunny, milder;57;45;SSW;6;56%;6%;3

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, milder;57;45;SSW;8;53%;4%;3

