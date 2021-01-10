CT Forecast for Monday, January 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;WSW;5;54%;4%;2 Chester;Mostly sunny;40;27;WSW;4;51%;4%;2 Danbury;Turning sunny;36;22;WSW;3;60%;4%;2 Groton;Mostly sunny;39;27;W;5;60%;4%;2 Hartford;Mostly sunny;42;26;SSW;4;49%;4%;2 Meriden;Mostly sunny;38;21;SW;4;54%;4%;2 New Haven;Plenty of sun;40;28;WSW;5;54%;4%;2 Oxford;Mostly sunny;35;25;WSW;4;65%;2%;2 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;40;22;WSW;4;50%;4%;2 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;40;23;S;4;48%;2%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather