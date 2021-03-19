CT Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;N;6;36%;2%;5 Chester;Sunny, not as cool;54;32;NNW;6;36%;2%;5 Danbury;Plenty of sun;56;31;W;4;31%;2%;5 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;49;32;NW;8;44%;2%;5 Hartford;Sunny, not as cool;58;32;NNW;6;36%;2%;5 Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;NW;6;35%;2%;5 New Haven;Sunny and milder;53;34;NNW;7;38%;2%;5 Oxford;Plenty of sun;53;32;NNW;6;37%;0%;5 Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;55;30;NW;7;32%;2%;5 Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;59;32;NW;7;34%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather