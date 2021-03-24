CT Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Low clouds;67;50;S;5;67%;66%;3 Chester;Cloudy and warmer;68;51;S;5;64%;27%;3 Danbury;Low clouds may break;73;54;S;4;61%;72%;4 Groton;Low clouds;61;46;S;6;78%;31%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;74;55;S;5;60%;56%;4 Meriden;Partly sunny, warmer;71;53;S;5;56%;66%;5 New Haven;Low clouds;63;50;S;6;70%;64%;3 Oxford;Partly sunny, warmer;68;53;S;6;74%;66%;5 Willimantic;Warmer with some sun;72;53;S;5;59%;54%;5 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;75;55;S;5;54%;55%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather