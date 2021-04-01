CT Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;44;31;NW;12;33%;9%;4 Chester;Chilly with some sun;44;28;NW;10;33%;12%;4 Danbury;Chilly with some sun;43;25;NW;11;34%;7%;4 Groton;Clouds and sunshine;44;29;NW;11;38%;16%;5 Hartford;Chilly with some sun;44;29;NW;11;33%;13%;5 Meriden;Partly sunny;43;27;NW;10;32%;13%;4 New Haven;Partly sunny;44;31;NW;11;35%;12%;4 Oxford;Cold;40;25;NW;12;43%;9%;4 Willimantic;Partly sunny, cold;43;25;NW;10;36%;14%;6 Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;45;28;NNW;11;32%;11%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather