CT Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Becoming cloudy;60;45;E;10;47%;14%;8 Chester;Clouds and sun;61;41;ENE;8;43%;10%;8 Danbury;Becoming cloudy;62;41;ESE;7;40%;18%;8 Groton;Clouds and sun;58;41;ENE;10;54%;9%;9 Hartford;Clouds and sun;63;41;E;6;41%;30%;8 Meriden;Clouds and sun;62;39;E;7;42%;12%;8 New Haven;Clouds and sun;59;43;E;9;49%;27%;8 Oxford;Partly sunny;60;40;E;8;46%;13%;8 Willimantic;Clouds and sun;61;38;NE;7;42%;9%;8 Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;64;40;E;6;39%;10%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather