CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower or two;67;51;WSW;8;59%;57%;6

Chester;Showers around;67;49;WNW;7;62%;63%;5

Danbury;A shower or two;67;48;SW;8;63%;57%;5

Groton;Showers around;67;50;W;9;62%;63%;5

Hartford;Showers around;68;48;WSW;7;59%;67%;5

Meriden;Showers around;68;46;WSW;7;60%;67%;5

New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;67;50;W;8;64%;58%;5

Oxford;Warmer;63;48;W;8;74%;43%;5

Willimantic;Showers around;65;46;W;7;65%;67%;5

Windsor Locks;Showers around;67;48;SW;7;63%;66%;5

