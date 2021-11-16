Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;57;49;SSW;6;56%;10%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;55;48;SSW;5;60%;9%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;54;43;SSW;5;60%;8%;2

Groton;Some sunshine;54;50;SSW;6;71%;9%;2

Hartford;Partial sunshine;54;44;S;6;59%;9%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;53;44;S;5;64%;9%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;58;51;SSW;6;59%;9%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;51;45;SSW;6;64%;8%;2

Willimantic;Partial sunshine;52;45;S;5;59%;9%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;52;42;S;6;62%;8%;2

