CT Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Not as cold;33;23;N;8;34%;1%;3 Chester;Not as cold;32;15;N;7;35%;1%;3 Danbury;Not as cold;34;16;NE;6;35%;0%;3 Groton;Mostly sunny, cold;31;16;NNW;8;41%;1%;3 Hartford;Not as cold;32;18;NNW;7;34%;1%;3 Meriden;Not as cold;32;15;N;7;34%;1%;3 New Haven;Not as cold;34;22;N;8;35%;1%;3 Oxford;Not as cold;31;18;NNE;7;39%;0%;3 Willimantic;Not as cold;30;11;WNW;7;36%;1%;3 Windsor Locks;Not as cold;32;14;NNW;8;36%;1%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather