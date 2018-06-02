CT Marine Warning and Forecast

CT Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM EDT Monday.

* WINDS...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* VISIBILITY...1 nm or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

