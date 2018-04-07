CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Northern Fairfield-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New Haven-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New London-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

124 AM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

