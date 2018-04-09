CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

333 FPUS51 KOKX 090739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

CTZ005-092015-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-092015-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

CTZ006-092015-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-092015-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ007-092015-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-092015-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ008-092015-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

CTZ012-092015-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast