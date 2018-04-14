CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New Haven-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

