CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

CTZ005-150900-

Northern Fairfield-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle or freezing

drizzle in the morning, then light rain with possible sleet,

freezing rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much colder with

highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ006-150900-

Northern New Haven-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle with possible

freezing rain or freezing drizzle or sleet in the morning, then

light rain, sleet with possible freezing rain and freezing

drizzle likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ007-150900-

Northern Middlesex-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle or freezing

drizzle or light sleet in the morning, then light rain with

possible sleet, freezing rain, drizzle and freezing drizzle

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ008-150900-

Northern New London-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle or light

sleet or freezing drizzle in the morning, then light rain with

possible sleet, drizzle, freezing rain and freezing drizzle

likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CTZ009-150900-

Southern Fairfield-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then light rain with a chance of drizzle in the

afternoon. Breezy and much colder with highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ010-150900-

Southern New Haven-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle or freezing

drizzle in the morning, then light rain with possible sleet,

drizzle, freezing rain and freezing drizzle likely in the

afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ011-150900-

Southern Middlesex-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then light rain likely with a chance of drizzle in the

afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ012-150900-

Southern New London-

1145 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or drizzle in the

morning, then light rain likely with a chance of drizzle in the

afternoon. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

