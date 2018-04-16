CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:53 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
189 FPUS51 KOKX 160248
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
CTZ005-160900-
Northern Fairfield-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ006-160900-
Northern New Haven-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ007-160900-
Northern Middlesex-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ008-160900-
Northern New London-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ009-160900-
Southern Fairfield-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ010-160900-
Southern New Haven-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Additional ice
accumulation around a trace. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ011-160900-
Southern Middlesex-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid
50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ012-160900-
Southern New London-
1048 PM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Connecticut, Zone Forecast