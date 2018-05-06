CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern New London-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New London-

326 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

