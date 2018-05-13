CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:14 am, Sunday, May 13, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018
504 FPUS51 KOKX 130410
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
CTZ005-130815-
Northern Fairfield-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-130815-
Southern Fairfield-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-130815-
Northern New Haven-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ010-130815-
Southern New Haven-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-130815-
Northern Middlesex-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-130815-
Southern Middlesex-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-130815-
Northern New London-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-130815-
Southern New London-
1210 AM EDT Sun May 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather