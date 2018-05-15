CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:57 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018
206 FPUS51 KOKX 150250
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
CTZ005-150815-
Northern Fairfield-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ006-150815-
Northern New Haven-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ007-150815-
Northern Middlesex-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ008-150815-
Northern New London-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny
with showers likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ009-150815-
Southern Fairfield-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ010-150815-
Southern New Haven-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ011-150815-
Southern Middlesex-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
sunny with thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ012-150815-
Southern New London-
1050 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny
with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
