CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

_____

National Weather Service New York NY

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

CTZ005-210815-

Northern Fairfield-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ006-210815-

Northern New Haven-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ007-210815-

Northern Middlesex-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ008-210815-

Northern New London-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ009-210815-

Southern Fairfield-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-210815-

Southern New Haven-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ011-210815-

Southern Middlesex-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ012-210815-

Southern New London-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

