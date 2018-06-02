CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

CT ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

431 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

