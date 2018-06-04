CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:23 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
945 FPUS51 KBOX 040816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog. Rain this morning. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 4 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then areas of drizzle with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Areas of drizzle in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
