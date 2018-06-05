CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Lows

around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

