CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

CTZ005-092015-

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ006-092015-

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ007-092015-

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ008-092015-

Northern New London-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ009-092015-

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ010-092015-

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ011-092015-

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ012-092015-

Southern New London-

315 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

