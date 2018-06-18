CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

965 FPUS51 KOKX 182212

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

CTZ005-190815-

Northern Fairfield-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and numerous thunderstorms

this evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ006-190815-

Northern New Haven-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ007-190815-

Northern Middlesex-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-190815-

Northern New London-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ009-190815-

Southern Fairfield-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ010-190815-

Southern New Haven-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ011-190815-

Southern Middlesex-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ012-190815-

Southern New London-

612 PM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

