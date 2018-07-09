CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

643 FPUS51 KOKX 091917

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

CTZ005-100830-

Northern Fairfield-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-100830-

Northern New Haven-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ007-100830-

Northern Middlesex-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ008-100830-

Northern New London-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ009-100830-

Southern Fairfield-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-100830-

Southern New Haven-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ011-100830-

Southern Middlesex-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-100830-

Southern New London-

317 PM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

