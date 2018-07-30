CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018

_____

219 FPUS51 KOKX 300817

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

CTZ005-302115-

Northern Fairfield-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ006-302115-

Northern New Haven-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ007-302115-

Northern Middlesex-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ008-302115-

Northern New London-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ009-302115-

Southern Fairfield-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ010-302115-

Southern New Haven-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ011-302115-

Southern Middlesex-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-302115-

Southern New London-

417 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

Maloit

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather