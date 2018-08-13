CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
Northern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Northern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New London-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Fairfield-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern New Haven-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Middlesex-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern New London-
343 AM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
