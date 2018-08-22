CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

021 FPUS51 KOKX 220738

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

CTZ005-222130-

Northern Fairfield-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ009-222130-

Southern Fairfield-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-222130-

Northern New Haven-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-222130-

Southern New Haven-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ007-222130-

Northern Middlesex-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ011-222130-

Southern Middlesex-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ008-222130-

Northern New London-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-222130-

Southern New London-

338 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

