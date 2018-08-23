CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

853 FPUS51 KOKX 230723

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CTZ005-232130-

Northern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ009-232130-

Southern Fairfield-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

$$

CTZ006-232130-

Northern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ010-232130-

Southern New Haven-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ007-232130-

Northern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ011-232130-

Southern Middlesex-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ008-232130-

Northern New London-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ012-232130-

Southern New London-

323 AM EDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

