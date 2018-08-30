CT New York NY Zone Forecast

593 FPUS51 KOKX 300737

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

CTZ009-302015-

Southern Fairfield-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ005-302015-

Northern Fairfield-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ010-302015-

Southern New Haven-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-302015-

Northern New Haven-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ011-302015-

Southern Middlesex-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-302015-

Northern Middlesex-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ012-302015-

Southern New London-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-302015-

Northern New London-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

