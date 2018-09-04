CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
149 FPUS51 KOKX 041948
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
CTZ005-050830-
Northern Fairfield-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-050830-
Southern Fairfield-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-050830-
Northern New Haven-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-050830-
Southern New Haven-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-050830-
Northern Middlesex-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-050830-
Southern Middlesex-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-050830-
Northern New London-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ012-050830-
Southern New London-
348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather