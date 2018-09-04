CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

149 FPUS51 KOKX 041948

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

CTZ005-050830-

Northern Fairfield-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-050830-

Southern Fairfield-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-050830-

Northern New Haven-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-050830-

Southern New Haven-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-050830-

Northern Middlesex-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-050830-

Southern Middlesex-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-050830-

Northern New London-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-050830-

Southern New London-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather