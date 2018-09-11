CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening.

Southern Fairfield-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening.

Southern New London-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening.

